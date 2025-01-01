Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
製品
ソリューション
リソース

XYZ Reality Integration

XYZ Reality
XYZ Reality is the pioneering construction technology company behind the world’s most accurate Augmented Reality headset, The Atom.  
Integration forBIM 360
App_Store_How_To_v2_LOW_RES
RAISE AN ISSUE DIRECTLY IN THE FIELD
2
4
5
7
Works with:BIM 360 Build, Autodesk Docs
The Integration

Visualise and manage issues and tasks in BIM 360. Inspect the model on-site and share details, pictures and videos linked to precise locations. Identify clashes before they take place. Verify works during installation directly from the coordinated model, validate, and sign-off works in real-time.

Atom is the world’s first Engineering-Grade AR headset. Combining a construction hardhat, AR displays and an in-built computer, construction teams can view 3D models to millimetre accuracy on-site, eliminate rework, and Build it Right, First Time. 

Details

  • Workflow Management - Identify, organise and co-ordinate tasks using Atom directly into BIM360
  • Two-way data flow - Allows users to immediately raise issues and respond in real-time
  • On-site visual data available in BIM 360 - Position models to MM accuracy and interact on-site

Resources:

'First of its kind' - Autodesk BIM 360 Integration | XYZ Reality

https://www.xyzreality.com/newsroom/how-augmented-reality-could-spot-when-building-work-goes-wrong

Support:

Technology built byXYZ Reality

Emailautodesk@xyzreality.com

Partner Websitewww.xyzreality.com/

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

We’ve been using The Atom since the beginning of the Danish project, and it is unlocking significant productivity advancements on-site. It has allowed us to move away from a reactive approach to tackling errors, to a more proactive way of working, solving problems before they actualise as a cost.

- Diarmuid O’Sullivan, PM Group

Having visibility of the works on-site, in real-time allows for a level of collaboration and site supervision that has never been achievable before. Challenges on-site can be addressed immediately and accurate information is available to the whole design team. The value of having real-time site data whilst sat in an office 2,000 miles away is intrinsic to the delivery of projects.

- John McLoughlin, Cundall

It’s like putting on your ordinary day helmet, except you have the added advantage of knowing what you’re looking at is correct. XYZ delivers on that every time because we have a report detailing the model prior to leaving the fabrication facility is correct. That builds a huge amount of confidence within the fabrication process itself, which we are very, very excited about.

- Patrick Gormley, Dornan Engineering