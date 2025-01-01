Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
TruckIT E-Ticketing Integration

TruckIT E-Ticketing
TruckIT streamlines your hauling operations by automating manual processes through electronic ticketing, dispatching, and real-time reporting. Our performance driven product suite includes; dispatching, fleet management, material tracking, reporting/analytics and our E-Ticketing solution.
TruckIT's E-Ticketing on a mobile device
The Integration

Joint customers can reference TruckIT’s secure E-Ticket details including manifest data and ticket capture right on their project dashboards. The integration empowers team members in the field and office to anticipate issues and make informed project decisions.
 

Best in class E-Ticketing solution providing a contactless digital ticketing system for automated work verification and ticket reconciliation, significantly reducing hours of manual processes.
 

Details

  • Bringing an innovative solution into the heavy construction industry
  • Streamlines operations with heightened project visibility and stakeholder connectivity
  • Offers prescriptive insights leading to informed decisions for optimal outcomes

Support:

Technology built byTruckIT

Emailsupport@truckit.com

Partner Websitewww.truckit.com/contactus/main/

Partner Phone(404) 990-4233

