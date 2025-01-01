Transparency Catalog Integration

The Transparency Catalog is the most comprehensive, curated and continually updated source of high-performance building and construction products that meet carbon impact and human health goals.
The Transparency Catalog currently contains over 2,080+ manufacturers and trade organizations with products and documentation in 27 MasterFormat® divisions and over 1,260+ sections.
Support:
Technology built bySustainable Minds
Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com
Partner Websitewww.transparencycatalog.com/