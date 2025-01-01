Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
製品
ソリューション
リソース

Transparency Catalog Integration

Transparency Catalog
Sustainable Minds Transparency Catalog™ simplifies collaborative selection, specification, and procurement of lower-carbon, healthier products for high-performance buildings and rewards product manufacturers for making them. 
Integration forPartner Card
PBL_July Update_v2
The Integration

The Transparency Catalog is the most comprehensive, curated and continually updated source of high-performance building and construction products that meet carbon impact and human health goals.

The Transparency Catalog currently contains over 2,080+ manufacturers and trade organizations with products and documentation in 27 MasterFormat® divisions and over 1,260+ sections.

Details

  • Access Transparency Catalog within Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Find high-performance, lower-carbon and healthier products and materials
  • Procure the right building materials

Support:

Technology built bySustainable Minds

Emailbim360partnercard@autodesk.com

Partner Websitewww.transparencycatalog.com/

For more information, please complete the form below.