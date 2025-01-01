STRUXI Integration

The Integration

STRUXI enhances the timekeeping process with an easy-to-use app users can configure by project. Digital time punches create an audit trail, and the app can apply automated rounding rules to employee punches.

Cloud-based and lightwieght, all workers can learn STRUXI in a 5-minute training.

STRUXI is a simple construction-management platform that helps businesses root out problems and act with real-time insights by cost code, project, crew and employee.

