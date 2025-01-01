SkillSmart InSight Integration

This integration enables joint customers to make critical project decisions with real-time data, including diversity and inclusion data points. Through the Partner Card, customers can view regularly updated workforce, vendor, and key performance metric data directly on their BIM 360 dashboard.
InSight’s best-in-class collection, monitoring and reporting technology collects critical data – such as payroll, diverse and local workforce utilization, MBE participation and supplier tracking – to make our clients compliant and competitive.
