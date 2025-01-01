Salesforce Integration

Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Salesforce
Our technology helps people create better jobs, lives, companies, and communities. By making these innovations easier and more accessible, we’re helping create a future with greater opportunity and equality for all.
Salesforce is a customer relationship management solution that brings companies and customers together. It's one integrated CRM platform that gives all your departments — including marketing, sales, commerce, and service — a single, shared view of every customer.

Personalize every experience along the customer journey with the Customer 360. Unify marketing, sales, service, commerce, and IT on the world's #1 CRM.

  • Integrate with Salesforce using Autodesk Construction Cloud Connect
  • Develop custom workflows using Salesforce triggers
  • Connect to ACC, PlanGrid or BIM 360

Emailacc-connect@autodesk.com

Partner Websiteconstruction.autodesk.com/connec

