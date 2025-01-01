RoomScan LiDAR Integration

The Integration

LiDAR is perfect for creating floor plans, so RoomScan LiDAR has a user experience created from scratch just for the iPhone 12 Pro and new iPad Pro. Accuracy, speed of capture, and ease of use are unparalleled, and the scanned floor plan data can be uploaded into PlanGrid at the tap of a button.

Enable access to up-to-date as-built floor plan data in PlanGrid.

Details