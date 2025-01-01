myComply Integration

“Our team needed real-time data to present to regulatory agencies that come to the construction site. myComply makes tasks that would take hours and involve multiple people, really simple with only one person and a smartphone [or computer]. Having a worker’s information and certifications for emergency purposes at your fingertips is just a bonus.” - Chris Huck (Monadnock Construction)

“We’re only as good as the information we have. With myComply, we can gather more [data], which helps us create a better picture of how our jobs are operating. This in turn allows us to make well-informed decisions and perform more efficiently.” - Nathan Slavin (Bozzuto Construction)