Manufacton Integration

As we’ve expanded our prefabrication operations, keeping track of all the moving pieces has become increasingly vital. Manufacton helps tie our process together from inception to completion, streamlining projects and aiding us in creating effective and consistent lines of communication. - Brian Lewis, VP Ops, Interstate Elec

Our fabrication business has grown over the past five years and I can’t imagine trying to manage this process without Manufacton. We see prefabrication and technology as a way to smooth out our manpower curves and even out the ups and downs of project schedules, and we can do more work with the same amount of people. - Shawn Guertin, COO, TG Gallagher