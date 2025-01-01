Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
製品
ソリューション
リソース

iCON Field Software for BIM 360® Docs Integration

iCON Field Software for BIM 360® Docs
Leica Geosystems part of Hexagon is the leader in measurement and geospatial technologies for the AEC Industry. With precise instruments, sophisticated software, and trusted services, we deliver value every day to those shaping the future of our world.
Integration forBIM 360
iCON BIM 360 Layout 1
iCON BIM 360 Layout 1
iCON BIM 360 Layout 2
iCON BIM 360 Layout 3
iCON BIM 360 Layout 4
iCON BIM 360 Layout 5
Works with:BIM 360 Coordinate, Autodesk Docs, BIM 360 Layout
The Integration

Simplify dataflow between Autodesk and Leica iCON for enhanced Digital Construction workflows. Connect directly to BIM 360 to ensure field crews are working with the most reliable and up-to-date design, enabling project managers to make quick decisions based upon accurate and true field data.

Share construction data seamlessly, optimize efficiency and increase transparency both on the jobsite and in the office by connecting BIM 360 Docs with iCON Field Software for a streamlined construction workflow.

Details

  • The construction tailored Leica iCON field software enables access to BIM 360 Docs for field crews
  • Download design data directly at field to ensure crews are up-to-date with most reliable info
  • Upload as-laid and as-built data & reports back to BIM 360 Docs for quick progress reporting
  • Interface directly with Leica iCON sensors via the BIM 360 Layout app on iOS or Android

Resources:

http://bimlearningcenter.com/clark-builders-secret-fast-accurate-layout/

Three Reasons Contractors Prefer Leica iCON Construction Layout for BIM - BIM Learning Center

How Sandra Wilkin Fosters BIM at Bradford Construction - BIM Learning Center

Support:

Technology built byLeica Geosystems, Inc.

Emailinfo@leica-geosystems.com

Partner Websiteleica-geosystems.com/products/co

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

With the integration of Leica iCON and BIM 360 we are able to achieve accurate layout and catch placement issues before they become rework.

- Ron Griffin VDC Developer Stellar