The Integration

Delivering construction projects is complex. Luckily, there are now several innovations that help. The PlanGrid and HeadLight integration allows a real-time view of project progress with the ability to inspect against current plan sets to make sure the entire team is on the same page.

HeadLight is a Project Intelligence platform that integrates information, communications and insights to provide all stakeholders with the best information, at the right time, with insights driving intelligent decisions.

Details