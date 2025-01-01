Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
FACS Integration

FACS
FACS provides a simple, intuitive, cloud-based project document and cost management tool that is built based on your current documents, forms, workflows and reports.
Integration forPlanGrid
1_FACS_-_PG_Connection
2_FACS_-_PG_Permissions
3_FACS_-_PG_Plans_in_File_Cabinet
4_FACS_-_PG_Documents_in_PlanGrid
6_FACS_-_PG_Mobile_iPad
The Integration

FACS created documents are automatically loaded into PlanGrid to ensure both systems have a complete record of the project. Create transparency throughout all project document life-cycles by providing the full team access to a platform built just for them.

Instantly associate PlanGrid sheets and drawing annotations to all your FACS created project management documents like Daily Reports, RFIs, Submittals and Change Orders. 

Details

  • Instantly associate PlanGrid sheets and drawing annotations to all your FACS documents
  • Keeps everyone on the same page no matter what software you use
  • Each FACS created document is automatically loaded into PlanGrid

Support:

Technology built byFACS

Emailacs.partnerships@autodesk.com

Partner Websitewww.facsware.com/contact/

