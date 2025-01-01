eFiler Integration

Founded in 2011 and based in the United Kingdom, Irradiant Ltd. is an independent company established to provide exceptional software and services at the best possible value to a worldwide customer base.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration
File project emails from Outlook directly to Autodesk Build projects.
Improve the efficiency of team members who always have the latest email correspondence within easy reach
Reduce costly claims by retaining important project communications centrally
Spend less time finding company emails.
eFiler is an Outlook addin enabling users to file and find emails to local, network and cloud locations.
Details
Enables users to file and find emails to Autodesk Build
File one or many emails at a time
Find emails filed by colleagues with granular search filters