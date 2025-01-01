EC3 Integration

Log into EC3. Import a building. Map the BIM view into a view convenient for quantity capture. Enter approximate specifications (e.g. strength, slump) and location to get climate impact of nearby building materials. View impacts, download to Excel, or annotate back to BIM in 3D.
EC3 is a cloud software tool for specifying low embodied-carbon construction materials, often at low to zero additional cost.
