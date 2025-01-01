Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
DoCheck Integration

DoCheck
BlackSmithSoft provides a cloud-based platform that combines all project-essential elements in one place including BIM models, schedules, bill of quantity, costs, budgets, documents, field progress, and dashboard reporting.
DoCheck QR 2023_ a QR based document checker for Autodesk Construction Cloud, Procore and SharePoint
Drawing with DoCheck QR code
DoCheck Admin Panel
DoCheck-File latest
DoCheck - file old
Works with:Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build
The Integration

DoCheck is a QR-based solution which “labels” PDF files in ACC (Docs, Build) or BIM 360 folders of your choice, with a unique QR code. A file can then be checked using any mobile QR reader and validated to ascertain it is the latest version. The latest version can be immediately retrieved.

A QR-based document checker for Autodesk Construction Cloud® and BIM 360 that brings intelligence to paper.

Details

  • Auto QR labelling of PDF files directly in ACC or BIM 360. Also supports SharePoint!
  • Ability to check a file's validity using any mobile device with a QR reader.
  • Open the latest version of an outdated file directly in ACC.
  • Check custom attributes tied to a printed document and their history.

Resources:

BlackSmithSoft Streamlines Document Management with DoCheck, a new integration with Autodesk BIM 360 and Autodesk Docs - BlackSmithSoft

Support:

Technology built byBlackSmithSoft B.V.

Emailsupport@blacksmithsoft.com

Partner Websitedocheck.blacksmithsoft.com/

