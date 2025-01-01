BlackSmithSoft AWP Integration

The Integration

BlackSmithSoft AWP was designed to manage capital projects integrating 3D models, schedules, constraints, materials, and field progress in one portal accessible from any browser, smartphone, or tablet. BlackSmithSoft AWP is focused on managing CWAs, CWPs, and IWPs fully integrated into ACC.

BlackSmithSoft AWP is an Advanced Work Packaging (AWP) and Workface Planning solution (WFP) cloud-based platform for the Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Details