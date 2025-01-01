BIMSearch Integration

The Integration

To use BIMSearch: just open the app in your browser, select a model and search for categories, type names, levels etc. See the search results instantly highlighted on your model and in a table ready to export to Excel. Select and save groups of elements to compare and easily manage your project.

BIMSearch is an easy-to-use app that makes BIM accessible to everyone. It is an interactive viewer for any model saved in Autodesk Docs, Autodesk Build or BIM 360, making all the data available in seconds.

Details