BIMcollab Integration

BIMcollab
BIMcollab is the developer of BIMcollab®, world's first cloud based issue management system linked into all major BIM tools.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

The integration provides BIM teams access to models stored in BIM 360 Docs, directly from the BIMcollab web application. Team members can review the federated model, create issues or review existing issues without the need for uploading files to a secondary repository or installing a model viewer.

BIMcollab is an issue tracker and manager in the cloud which is accessible via web browsers or directly from your BIM application. 

Details

  • Allow users to review issues within the context of a 3D model
  • Allow users to create new issues from the 3D model directly into BIMcollab
  • Provides access to the 3D models without the need to maintain a separate repository

Support:

Technology built byBIMcollab

Emailsupport@bimcollab.com

Partner Websitewww.bimcollab.com/en/Support

