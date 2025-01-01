BIMcollab Integration

The integration provides BIM teams access to models stored in BIM 360 Docs, directly from the BIMcollab web application. Team members can review the federated model, create issues or review existing issues without the need for uploading files to a secondary repository or installing a model viewer.
BIMcollab is an issue tracker and manager in the cloud which is accessible via web browsers or directly from your BIM application.
