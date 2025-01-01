Billy Integration

We love this platform for insurance tracking. We struggled for a while with finding one that would be a right fit switching from myCOI. All of our vendors/consultants haven't had any trouble accessing the platform and loading documents. You don't need a login/ user to upload insurance, it's synced with our construction platform and the compliance team is quick to respond and are very helpful. - Loryn W.

"Managing Insurance Compliancy Simplified" Overall: Their professionalism and creating a program that makes my work duties so much easier has been a real lifesaver the past few weeks that we have been using it. Once the integration took place from our old tracking system to Billy, it runs so smoothly and is so easy to use! Switched From: myCOI - Trinaty E