Arkio Integration

The Integration

Using our Autodesk Build integration you can easily import your latest Revit files directly to Arkio without having to open Revit on a PC. Enabling you to work from any device to plan a quick virtual meeting and explore new ideas together that can be exported back to Revit on your BIM 360 account.

Arkio is a collaborative design tool to design buildings, urban plans and interiors together using VR, desktop and mobile devices. Import 3D models, try out new design ideas together and export your work back as native Revit geometry.

