Unity Reflect Integration

Unity Reflect
Unity is the world’s leading platform for creating and operating real-time 3D (RT3D) content. Creators, ranging from game developers to artists, architects, automotive designers, filmmakers, and others, use Unity to make their imaginations come to life. 
Unity Reflect grants read access to project information such as geometry, materials, and metadata, which can be pushed to Unity Reflect Project and viewed on your chosen platform. Add it to your Autodesk® BIM 360™ account, then monitor and manage exported BIM 360 files via Unity Reflect's dashboard.

Unity Reflect is a design review and coordination solution that connects all project members on one immersive, collaborative, real-time platform regardless of device, model size, or geographic-location.
 

  • Quickly transforms BIM 360 models into real-time 3D experiences, available on all platforms.
  • Create customizable real-time BIM applications by building on top of the platform with Unity Pro.
  • Add the app to your Autodesk® BIM 360™ account and manage BIM 360 files via Unity Reflect dashboard.

Emailaec_sales@unity3d.com

Partner Websiteunity.com/products/unity-reflect

