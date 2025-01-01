Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
Time Lock Docs Integration

Time Lock Docs
Time Lock Documentation develops mobile apps, setting a new standard in professional certification and commissioning documents in the construction, facilities and service industries.
Integration forPlanGrid
The Integration

Time Lock Documentation's patent-pending, time-locked documentation process includes embedded photos watermarked with time, date, ambient temperature and GPS location. The application incorporates automated code insertion and allows for sorting, storing and emailing documents with e-signature.

Details

  • Time Lock Documentation (TLD) is a live block-chain application that documents a project
  • Works from preconstruction to commissioning and on into facility management,
  • TLD is integrated with PlanGrid

Support:

Technology built byTime Lock Docs

Emailacs.partnerships@autodesk.com

Partner Websitewww.TimeLockDocs.com

