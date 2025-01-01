Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
製品
ソリューション
リソース

Tenna Integration

Tenna
Tenna is a construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations. We are the standard for construction. Going beyond tracking, Tenna blends cutting-edge technology with over 100 years of construction experience to help contractors know more, control more and make more.
Integration forPartner Card
ADSK_TennaCard01-login
ADSK_TennaCard01-login
ADSK_TennaCard02-asset-list
Tenna_Map_Live-View
Tenna_Maintenance
Tenna_Dashboard
The Integration

With the Tenna/Autodesk Construction Cloud integration, users of both systems have full access to and use of Tenna within any product in Autodesk Construction Cloud.

Tenna is a construction technology platform that revolutionizes equipment fleet operations. Going beyond tracking, Tenna blends cutting-edge technology with over 100 years of construction experience to help contractors know, control and make more.

Details

  • Tenna is readily available on the Project Home dashboad in Autodesk Construction Cloud
  • Maintain visibility into data such as vehicle location and maintenance needs
  • Increase automation and asset management efficiency

Resources:

Leveraging Software Integrations for Construction | Tenna

Asset Tracking Systems for Construction - Tenna

Total Cost of Ownership for Construction Equipment - Tenna

Support:

Technology built byTenna

Emailsales-leads-autodesk@tenna.com

Partner Websitewww.tenna.com/autodesk

Partner Phone(833) 508-3662

For more information, please complete the form below.

Quotation mark

“Tenna’s customer service has been outstanding. They have been top-notch at explaining these products too, from the point of installation to making sure that you get trained on how to use the product so you can get the most out of it.”   

- Keith S., Owner, Keith D. Smith Concrete

“Tenna is accessible, and you can tell that they have a contractor's background and that they're solving for the contractor. Tenna tries to understand their customers and ask the questions to make the product better. They understand that that's an ongoing problem to solve for and they've committed to that.”

- Matt G., Vice President, Guigli & Sons

“We are getting things from Tenna that we never got from anything else. Before we had to get it manually which was not good. Tenna has it all at your hand…I mean I can’t say enough good things about it...it is just outstanding.”

- Mike H., Asset Manager, LEM Construction