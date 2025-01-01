Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
SkySync Integration

SkySync
SkySync enables organizations to orchestrate content across systems to continuously monitor and govern unstructured content by business value and risk. SkySync is designed to orchestrate advanced migration initiatives across virtually any cloud service, network file system, or legacy ECM platform.
Integration forBIM 360
SkySync - Create a BIM 360 Job
SkySync - Job Features
SkySync - BIM 360 Migration Overview
SkySync - BIM 360 Migration Content Insights
Works with:Autodesk Docs
The Integration

Migrate to BIM 360 Docs or enable hybrid construction management with minimal impact to users or operations. SkySync is an administrative tool that transfers content seamlessly while maintaining full file fidelity: preserving file metadata, permissions, timestamps, ownership, and other attributes.
 
 

SkySync integrates with Autodesk BIM 360 Docs to facilitate the transfer of files and folders into the platform from a variety of on-premises and cloud-based content repositories, for large-scale migration or on-going synchronization initiatives.

Details

  • Migrate from any on-prem or cloud storage to BIM 360 Docs, including Egnyte, Dropbox, Box & others.
  • Import project documents from local NFSs to BIM 360 Docs for a hybrid solutution.
  • Sync content from remote sites and contractor systems to improve retention and file governance.

Resources:

https://skysync.atlassian.net/wiki/spaces/S4D/pages/1084293136/Autodesk+BIM+360+Document+Management

Support:

Technology built bySkySync

Emailinfo@skysync.com

Partner Websitesupport.skysync.com

Partner Phone(888) 550-3721

“We haven’t seen another solution that can integrate BIM 360 with all of these other platforms. With Autodesk’s BIM 360 becoming a standard in the AEC industry, we can see a lot of opportunity with the SkySync and Autodesk partnership in the world of AEC."

- John DiCamillo, CIO of Arup Americas

"The bottom line is SkySync makes BIM 360 even more valuable to an organization like Shawmut."

- Joe Lombardi, Shawmut

“SkySync created a bridge to connect our network drives to the project library in BIM 360, eliminating non-value-add steps, dramatically increasing speed of access to files while automating the workflow. SkySync adds yet another step towards efficiency optimization.”

- Ricardo Khan, Mortenson Construction