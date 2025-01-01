SkySync Integration

Migrate to BIM 360 Docs or enable hybrid construction management with minimal impact to users or operations. SkySync is an administrative tool that transfers content seamlessly while maintaining full file fidelity: preserving file metadata, permissions, timestamps, ownership, and other attributes.
SkySync integrates with Autodesk BIM 360 Docs to facilitate the transfer of files and folders into the platform from a variety of on-premises and cloud-based content repositories, for large-scale migration or on-going synchronization initiatives.
Support:
Technology built bySkySync
Emailinfo@skysync.com
Partner Websitesupport.skysync.com
Partner Phone(888) 550-3721