Projectmates Integration

Projectmates
Projectmates is a construction project management software platform that is collaborative, intuitive, and easy-to-use. With features such as construction work-flows, capital planning and cost-tracking, Projectmates solves many of the construction industry’s pressing problems.
The Integration

Details

  • With this connector, RFIs and Sheets can be seamlessly pulled from PlanGrid into Projectmates.
  • Saving PlanGrid sheets into Projectmates provides users a point-in-time archive storage.
  • RFIs can be pulled easily into Projectmates, eliminating double-entry and errors during creation.

Support:

Technology built byProjectmates

Emailacs.partnerships@autodesk.com

Partner Websitesupport.projectmates.com/support

