ProgressCenter Integration

ProgressCenter
ProgressCenter is a sophiticated application for viewing, comparing, and documenting site progress in real-time using sophiticated time-lapse technology and 4K Cameras. Now you can monitor and share updates of all your projects remotely at one place in a user friendly and interactive way.
The Integration

ProgessCenter™ streams Live 4k images from the project site to give you real-time access to the work in progress. ProgressCenter helps you monitor and share updates of all your projects remotely in one place in a user-friendly and interactive way.

ProgressCenter™ provides easy navigation towards selecting the right project and using up-to-date tools such as the compare options, social media sharing, various photo filters, the LiveLapse feature, and many more, all in a secure environment.

Details

  • Embed ProgressCenter direclty in Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dasbhoards
  • View the latest image on the dashboard
  • Display a carousel of images at particular time intervals for that particurlat day
  • Display all images from a the selected date

Support:

Technology built byProgressCenter

Emailinfo@timelapseme.com

Partner Websitewww.progresscenter.io

Very responsive and helpful support, easy to communicate and super easy and fast to apply.

- Damla Korkmaz - VP, Nakheel Marketing

Great service, great respond time highly recommend! The web site and application are easy to use and Maneuver.

- Yousef Ayesh - Project Manager, Expo2020

Very good solution and superior customer service. Always willing to help

- Mauritz Janeke