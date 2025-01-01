Precast360 Integration

The Integration

Precast360 is a fully integrated 3D tool of the IDAT-ERP system that supports the process of change management, issue management as well as the general exchange of information between the precast concrete factory and its clients. Precast360 is implemented as an online platform.

Precast360 supports together with the IDAT-ERP the exchange of information between the precast factory and clients in a 3D environment.

Details