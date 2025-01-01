Oculo Integration

Oculo uses 360 cameras mounted on hard hats to 100% passively and automatically create an interactive digital twin of your construction site, in a familiar and easy to use Streetview-like interface. Data capture is quick, which allows for frequent scanning and build up of accurate as-built dataset.
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration
The Oculo + ACC integration combines passive 360° reality capture with Issue management, enabling a single source of the truth for stakeholders on and off site powered by leading workflow tools in Autodesk Construction Cloud
Oculo uses 360° hard-hat cameras, state-of-the-art computer vision and AI to give a single source of truth for onsite progress - essentially a “streetview” of your site, meaning you can carry out inspections, spot issues and make decisions faster
Details
Create ADSK Build issues from Oculo, linked to the 360° scenes captured in the Oculo platform
All Oculo Notes/Tasks for a site will be created in, and retrieved from
Facilitated by Side by Side views of 360° scenes to compare progress over time, and with BIM model
If someone in 10 years time opens up one area and there’s something wrong with it, we need to pay a lot of money to put up a scaffolding and investigate. Using Oculo, we could show point blank, that’s it, and save on opening up walls to prove workmanship. You could narrow down the investigation to 20%, and save yourself 80% of the cost of error
- Project Manager, Willmott Dixon
Thanks to your technology, I’ve been able to manage works and report progress on our site, despite not having visited it for the last 3 months. That’s been vital given the impact Covid-19 has had
- Contracts Director, Ringway Jacobs
A lot of time is spent on creating and organising photo documentation of the sites, and we can still spent a long time to dig out the right picture to prove a point. Oculo greatly simplifies this process, saves many hours of manual work each week, and makes it very easy to access and navigate within its virtual platform