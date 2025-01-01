NTI CONNECT Integration

The Integration

The software consists of a web application that is accessible through a PC browser and an add-in for Revit. The add-in can be download from the web application and installed on a local machine. The add-in offer support for each installed version of Revit.

Makes data available to everyone by synchronizing Revit models to the NTI CONNECT cloud platform, edit the data, and write changes back to the Revit model. Further standardize company content and link families to specification documents.

Details