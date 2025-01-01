KRAAFT Integration

- Real-time messaging with geotagged pictures & automated voice transcription
- Custom forms & reports (toolbox talks, daily reports, claims, etc)
- Automated classification of pictures
- Digitized jobsite documents
Kraaft is a messaging application tailored for construction. On the top of the highly simple chat interface which field teams love... You have modules to explore photos on maps, build custom reports, integrate in your favorite software, etc.
