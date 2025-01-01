The Integration

Access to all project data is critical to the decision-making process. Use the Join Autodesk Docs integration to leverage the Join collaborative project delivery platform for access to all your project documents securely stored in Autodesk Docs.

The Join integration with Autodesk Docs allows you to link any of your project documents to any Join Item or Milestone, ensuring all your project stakeholders always have the most current information to make informed decisions with confidence.

Details