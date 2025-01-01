Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
HoloBuilder Integration

HoloBuilder
HoloBuilder™ is an enterprise-ready Construction Progress Management platform provided by FARO Technologies, Inc. that leverages 360° imagery to document, view and share construction progress. FARO® provides AEC professionals reality capture hardware and software solutions.
Autodesk Construction Cloud + HoloBuilder
Insight Dashboard HoloBuilder Partner Card
Autodesk Login
Import files from ACC
Connect your HoloBuilder project to your ACC account
Autodesk BUILD_project files
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

The HoloBuilder integration for Autodesk Construction Cloud™ combines 360° photo capture with document management. Import floor plans & images from Autodesk Docs into HoloBuilder. View your site progress in 360° right next to your other data on the Insight Dashboard via the HoloBuilder Partner Card.

HoloBuilder™ is a Construction Progress Management solution for AEC firms to communicate jobsite progress in 360°.

Details

  • Import floor plans and images from Autodesk Docs into HoloBuilder.
  • View 360° photos on your Insight Dashboard with the HoloBuilder Partner Card.
  • Login to HoloBuilder with your Autodesk credentials.

Resources:

https://medium.com/holobuilder/autodesk-university-2019-recap-better-starts-here-with-a-great-community-3a9e3c2e96d2

6 Startup Success Tips from HoloBuilder, Construction’s “It” App

https://www.engineering.com/ARVR/ArticleID/17586/Design-and-Construction-Collaboration-Takes-a-Giant-Leap-with-360-Markups.aspx

Learn how the international consultancy and construction company Mace successfully solved the challe...

Support:

Technology built byHoloBuilder

Emailsupport@holobuilder.com

Partner Websitehelp.holobuilder.com

Partner Phone+14158435552

Quotation mark

HoloBuilder has enhanced the way I capture construction progress by creating a platform that is easy to organize and helps minimize the time I spend in the field recognizing issues and general work-related conditions.

- Carolina, Field Engineer

We used to capture pictures; with HoloBuilder we capture progress.

- Ashley, BIM Coordinator

We are thrilled to have HoloBuilder, a leader in 360° reality capture, serve as an inaugural member of the Connect & Construct Exchange, HoloBuilder's seamless integration with Autodesk's BIM 360 construction management platform is another example of how partnerships like these will make construction safer, simpler, and smarter.

- Sarah Hodges, Director of Construction