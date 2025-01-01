Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
eMOD Integration

eMOD
eMOD allows organizations to efficiently manage, track, and comply with environmental, health, and safety regulations. eMOD includes features such as safety onboarding, job hazard analysis, pre-task planning, toolbox talks, audits, checklists, worker certifications and real-time metrics. 
The Integration

Adding eMOD’s crucial safety and compliance information to Autodesk Construction Cloud provides project teams and  a comprehensive dashboard perspective with their safety practices and reports so they can monitor team safety and make informed decisions based on the context of their projects.

Project stakeholders and executives can quickly embed eMOD’s construction safety tools directly in their Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards.

Details

  • Access safety and compliance data in eMOD direcly in Project Home dashboards
  • Easily track project compliance, see safety trends, and improve safety performance
  • See who is on a job site on a given day, anwhich jobs are compliant at any moment

Support:

Technology built byeMOD

Emailsupport@emodsafety.com

Partner Websiteemodsafety.zendesk.com/hc/en-us

