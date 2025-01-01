Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
DroneDeploy Integration

DroneDeploy
DroneDeploy is the leading enterprise-grade site reality platform. Trusted by brands globally, our software converts job sites, structures, and assets into easy-to-understand digital representations, generating valuable insights for industries including construction, energy, and agriculture. 
360-Walkthrough-List-1100-Tablet-DroneDeploy_v2
Macbook_Map_Overlayv2_550_July2020
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

Combining Autodesk Construction Cloud solutions with DroneDeploy’s industry-leading site reality solution empowers teams to create digital twins using high resolution images using drones, phones, 360 cameras, and robots to track and document all phases of the project.

Through mapping, 3D modeling, analysis, and reporting, we provide a detailed and accurate digital replica of any site (interior or exterior buildings and earthworks), enabling our customers to take action, save time, and lower unforeseen costs. 

Details

  • Push high-resolution aerial maps to Autodesk Build “Project Files”
  • Automatically export ground or aerial Progress Photos from DroneDeploy to your Build project
  • Seamlessly push your site reality data captured and analyzed in DroneDeploy to your project

