DESTINI Estimator Integration

Estimator seamlessly integrates with BIM 360 and LMV to allow estimators to browse and open BIM 360 documents directly within Estimator, quantify model elements using an embedded LMV, filter the model using estimate properties, and compare models showing the impact of scope changes on the estimate.
Next generation construction estimating platform with fully integrated 2D and 3D quantity takeoff and estimate comparison.
