DESTINI Estimator Integration

DESTINI Estimator
Beck Technology, creates innovative preconstruction software solutions for commercial contractors. Our platform enables better and more informed decisions throughout the life of capital projects resulting in lower risk and more predictable outcomes for our customers.
 
Integration forBIM 360
BIM360
Browse BIM 360 -Annotated
Filter Integration
Filter model on estimate data
LMV Embedded in Estimator
Tie Costs to Model
Works with:Autodesk Docs
The Integration

Estimator seamlessly integrates with BIM 360 and LMV to allow estimators to browse and open BIM 360 documents directly within Estimator, quantify model elements using an embedded LMV, filter the model using estimate properties, and compare models showing the impact of scope changes on the estimate.

Next generation construction estimating platform with fully integrated 2D and 3D quantity takeoff and estimate comparison.

Details

  • Integrates BIM 360 directly inside DESTINI Estimator for a single product experience
  • Allows estimator to tie costs in estimate directly to the models in LMV
  • Allows estimator to classify and filter the model based on estimate data
  • Allows estimator to present estimate scope using BIM 360
  • Allows estimator to compare models inside of BIM 360 and see the affect on the estimate
  • Can deconstruct a model during takeoff and easily communicates what has been quantified
  • Provides a fully integrated workflow allowing teams to use a single source of data in BIM 360

Resources:

Return on Investment of DESTINI Estimator for Balfour Beatty Construction

Why You Should Standardize to One "Best-In-Class" Estimating Platform

Support:

Technology built byBeck Technology

Emailsupport@beck-technology.com

Partner Websitecommunity.beck-technology.com/be

Partner Phone(888) 835-7778

Quotation mark

DESTINI Estimator allows us to spot trends faster and improve early budgeting.

- The Korte Company

The integrated 2D and 3D takeoff feature is amazing.

- Walbridge

DESTINI Estimator is definitely impressive.

- Sundt Construction