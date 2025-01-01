Assemble Systems Integration

The Integration

Assemble Connect for BIM 360 Docs allows projects team to associate documents (drawings, specs, photos, product data) stored within BIM 360 Docs to model objects in Assemble. Allow simplified navigation across multiple systems for seamless project delivery and data-driven decision making.

Details