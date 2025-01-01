Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
ArcGIS Pro Integration

ArcGIS Pro
Esri, the global market leader in geographic information systems (GIS), offers the most powerful mapping and spatial analytics technology available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Visit us at esri.com/news.
Works with:Autodesk Build,
The Integration

Technologically ahead of others on the GIS market, ArcGIS Pro supports data visualization, advanced analysis and authoritative data maintenance in both 2D & 3D. ArcGIS Pro is tightly coupled with the ArcGIS platform supporting data sharing across ArcGIS Online and ArcGIS Enterprise through Web GIS.

Part of the Esri Geospatial Cloud, ArcGIS Pro is Esri’s powerful, single desktop GIS application that connects to ACC or BIM360 and allows users to streamline their BIM and CAD content into GIS workflows.

Details

  • ArcGIS Pro supports data visualization, analysis and authoritative data maintenance in both 2D & 3D
  • By connecting ArcGIS Pro to ACC, teams can easily incorporate their project data in maps & scenes
  • Mash up multiple data sources to make maps that are as smart as they are beautiful
  • Use powerful 2D and 3D analytical tools to identify patterns and trends
  • Engage teams by sharing this information within your organization, online, and through mobile apps

Resources:

Geolocating Revit Files in ArcGIS Pro

ArcGIS: A Foundation for Digital Twins

Make Sense of Your BIM Data by Leveraging the Building Layer

Support:

Technology built byEsri

Emailaec@esri.com

Partner Websitesupport.esri.com/

Partner Phone+1-888-377-4575

