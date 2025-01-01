AnchoRock Safety Software Integration

With the integration, teams can access AnchoRock’s safety and compliance management software right from within their Autodesk Build or BIM 360 Project Home dashboards for a single, comprehensive overview of project performance.
Comprehensive safety & compliance management from any device. Manage your entire day-to-day safety program from one location. Complete every field safety requirement and maintain OSHA compliance without ever skipping a beat.
