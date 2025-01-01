Autodesk Construction Cloud Logo
製品
ソリューション
リソース

Agave API Integration

Agave API
Agave is a construction-specific data-integration platform. It connects dozens of fragmented cloud and on-prem systems in one tool.
 
Software vendors use Agave to embed integrations within their products. Contractors use Agave to sync data automatically between their systems (e.g. PM<> ERP).
Integration forBuild
01-Homepage
01-Homepage
02-Login
03-Data-Mapping
Works with:Autodesk Build
The Integration

To use Agave API, it’s just takes 3 steps:

  1. You install this Agave API app.
  2. You go back to the application that needs to connect to your {app} account.
  3. Agave establish a secure connection on your behalf. You data is fully encrypted in transit and at rest.

Agave API helps you seamlessly connect your BIM 360 data to other authorized applications.

For example, with Agave API, you can share your project data with apps you use for procurement, bid-management, timekeeping, or drone imagery.

Details

  • Read data from BIM 360: Projects, RFIs, companies, users, locations, contracts, and change orders.
  • Write data to BIM 360: Change orders, observations, and coordination issues.
  • Webhooks: Notify you when there’s a change in {app} data

Support:

Technology built byAgave

Emailapi-support@agaveapi.com

Partner Websitewww.agaveapi.com/

For more information, please complete the form below.