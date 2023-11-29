HITT Contracting Saves Valuable Time on Project Closeout with Pype

Ranked as one of the top 35 largest general contractors in the United States, HITT Contracting (HITT) is known for its innovation, sustainability, and relentless pursuit of excellence. A cumbersome closeout process led HITT to search for an automated closeout tool that integrated with its project management solution. With the implementation of Pype, part of Autodesk Construction Cloud™, HITT streamlined their project closeout and reduced closeout time by 50%.









Antiquated Closeout Process Created Unnecessary Stress

Project teams experience increased stress as substantial completion dates approach and necessary tasks to release their retention monies pile up. Switching gears between each task, chasing specialty contractors, and the crush of compiling closeout documents stretch project teams and individual project members thin.

“Although we were turning the closeout documents over in time contractually, we were always cutting it close,” explained HITT Project Manager Chris Jewell. “It was an antiquated way of tracking things and following up with the subcontractors.”

Automating the Closeout Process with an Integrated Solution

The team at HITT chose to pilot Pype’s closeout solution to automate the tedious closeout documentation collection process for project teams while giving them access to powerful dashboards to monitor specialty contractor progress and overall project completion status. Additionally, HITT needed a solution compatible with its project management platform nationwide.

As it turned out, “we found out about Pype through a partner. [Pype’s software] integrates with our project management platform so that we can export our submittal logs and RFIs directly into Pype, and that gets uploaded into our closeout dashboard.”

Supercharging Existing Processes Saving Team Resources and Time

Chris Jewell and Assistant Project Manager (APM) Eddie Rossell finished a successful implementation of Pype, and in under three weeks, their data center project sat at 95% complete. “Pype has allowed us to turn over the closeout package faster than our competition,” Jewell began, “and much faster than we’ve ever done in the past.”

The team blended Pype’s automated email follow-up tool with targeted manual campaigns through the platform to reach 88% completion in two weeks after implementation. The automated features within Pype for closeout allowed the team to save a ton of time, collect monies faster, and keep closeout running smoothly when the team was pulled away on other tasks.

After seeing the many benefits of Pype, Jewell elected to use the solution again on his next project. “The faster we can close a job out,” explained Jewell, “the more we can focus on delivering the next job at a high level and giving them a product to be proud of.” He went on to share that a previous client reached out and told him “that we’ve set a record within their organization for how quickly we turned over the closeout package to them.”

His APM on this project, Matt Zebell, added that “our documents are 17,000 pages. That’s 17,000 pages we would have to dedicate our time to gathering, compiling, sorting, then putting in a format that’s acceptable to the owner and the architect.” He went on to explain that with Pype, “the time spent compiling those 17,000 documents was cut to half, if not a quarter of the time it would normally take. I would recommend Pype to anyone who wants to streamline their closeout process.”

