Customer Stories

How BADGE is Building a Future-ready Construction Process
The importance of robust, centralised construction cloud system.
Read Article
A collection of meaningful stories from our customers.
The importance of robust, centralised construction cloud system.
Read Article
As PT PP grows and continues to innovate, it is leveraging digital technology, like Autodesk Construction Cloud to improve efficiency and productivity.
Read Article
Using advanced Building Information Modeling (BIM) technology and cloud collaboration, Arcadis designed an upgrade to improve the plant’s resilience and ensure safe water for the community.
Read Article
With Autodesk Construction Cloud as a common platform, RLB has reaffirmed its position as leaders in the market, boosted competitive advantage, improved project efficiency and productivity.
Read Article
Using the Correspondence tool in Autodesk Construction Cloud means no one is holding up communication or approval.
Read Article
Gamuda has seen efficiency gains by streamlining processes and increased visibility with Autodesk Construction Cloud.
Read Article
Read how a simplified tech stack improved efficiency at John Holland Group by 15%.
Read Article
Autodesk Construction Cloud is helping Stowe achieve the agility and collaboration of a cloud-based solution while centralising the ‘source of truth.’
Read Article
Allied Builders transitioned to Autodesk Build, which provided flexible annual subscriptions that support unlimited projects and users.
Read Article
By deploying Forms in Autodesk Construction Cloud across the entire company, Clayco has standardized the quality management process.
Read Article
To manage the communication between designers, engineers, consultants, contractors and the client, China Harbour are implementing Autodesk Construction Cloud for the first time.
Read Article
With Autodesk Build, Brinkman Construction teams have been able to complete project tasks twice as fast as before, and build stronger relationships with every project stakeholder.
Read Article
By managing their quality workflows in Autodesk Build, Rosendin can accurately capture data, standardize information capture, and reduce rework.
Read Article
Straits Construction first started using Autodesk Construction Cloud in late 2020, and since then all new projects have been started using the platform.
Read Article
Learn how Barton Malow has been able to advance its Lean strategy with Autodesk, eliminating data silos and communicating faster with the latest information.
Read Article
Using Autodesk Construction Cloud to centralize communication and collaboration, Arcadis delivered the project under budget and reduced its carbon footprint by 50 tons.
Read Article
Watch Video
Using Autodesk Build and Autodesk BIM Collaborate to keep all stakeholders on the same page, PENTA completed this massive racetrack in just 11.5 months.
Read Article
INDOT relied on Autodesk Build, part of Autodesk Construction Cloud, to stay organized and keep teams informed on project updates.
Read Article
By deploying Autodesk Build, part of Autodesk Construction Cloud, Saunders could keep teams connected throughout the project lifecycle.
Read Article
Loading More...